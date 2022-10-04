Five weeks from election, poll shows candidates for governor in dead heat

OREGON -- Just five weeks from the November 2022 election, a recent poll from The Oregonian shows the race for Oregon governor is neck-and-neck, with three big players and three big spenders on the ballot.
The poll shows the race is turning into a competition between two candidates, despite there being three people running for the position. According to the poll, 32% of likely voters said they would vote for Republican candidate Christine Drazan, and 31% chose Democrat Tina Kotek. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson brought in 18% of the vote, and 15% of the voters are still undecided.
The poll has a margin of error of about 4% in either direction. Considering that, Drazan and Kotek are basically tied. It’s also to keep in mind the sample size of the poll – only about 600 likely voters. Either way, undecided voters will be the key to victory.
The Oregonian attributes Drazan’s numbers to significant voter dissatisfaction with the way things are going now, and Betsy Johnson’s ability to draw votes away from Kotek. If Drazan wins this November, she will be the first Republican governor of Oregon since 1987.
According to the poll, the issues that Oregonian voters care the most about are homelessness, crime, gun safety, drug use, climate change and affordable housing. Abortion and inflation do not appear to be playing a big role in Oregon.
Most Oregon voters are unaffiliated, with more that 1.31 million voters not declaring any party affiliation. There are 1.11 million registered Democrats, and 729,000 registered Republicans in Oregon. Polls found unaffiliated voters tend to favor Drazan slightly more than Johnson, even though Johnson is an unaffiliated candidate.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8. The deadline to register to vote is October 18.