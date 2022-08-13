Flags lowered at half staff to honor the fallen firefighter

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - All flags in the city of Oakridge have been lowered to half staff in honor of fallen wildland firefighter, Collin Hagan.
The 27-year-old from Michigan was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, fighting on the front lines of the Big Swamp Fire. He was hit by a falling tree.
The flags will stay at half staff until Monday, Aug. 15.
As of Saturday morning, the Big Swamp Fire had burned 120 acres and is 0% contained.
There are 963 people fighting the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp fires. The Potter fire has burned about 371 acres and is also 0% contained. The Windigo fire has burned just over 1,000 acres and is 40% contained.
The Cedar Creek fire, just east of Oakridge, is burning at 4,136 acres and is still 0% contained.