Flags lowered at half staff to honor the fallen firefighter

  • Updated
Collin Hagan was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday.

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - All flags in the city of Oakridge have been lowered to half staff in honor of fallen wildland firefighter, Collin Hagan. 

The 27-year-old from Michigan was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, fighting on the front lines of the Big Swamp Fire. He was hit by a falling tree.

The flags will stay at half staff until Monday, Aug. 15. 

As of Saturday morning, the Big Swamp Fire had burned 120 acres and is 0% contained.

There are 963 people fighting the Windigo, Potter and Big Swamp fires. The Potter fire has burned about 371 acres and is also 0% contained. The Windigo fire has burned just over 1,000 acres and is 40% contained. 

The Cedar Creek fire, just east of Oakridge, is burning at 4,136 acres and is still 0% contained.

 

