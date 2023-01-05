Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 22 to 27 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts to
50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 22 to 27 ft at 12 seconds and
south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 45 kt. Isolated gusts to
50 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says

  • Updated
  • 0
EPD Street Crimes Unit

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning.

According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.

Eugene police did not release a name for the suspect being searched. EPD officials said flashbang grenades were used during the service of the warrant, possibly disturbing neighbors. EPD would like to make it clear that there is no ongoing threat to the public. EPD said an investigation into the crimes is continuing and they will release more information, including the charges and information about an arrest, after the investigation progresses further.

Tags

Recommended for you