Flashbangs used during early-morning search warrant, EPD says

EUGENE, Ore. -- An investigation is ongoing after Eugene Police Department and SWAT searched a home early Wednesday morning.
According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit and SWAT team searched a home on Autumn Avenue at about 6 a.m. on January 4. Police said the circumstances of the situation were deemed dangerous enough to warrant the deployment of the SWAT team. The warrant was for drug-related crimes, child neglect, felon in possession of a firearm, and unlawful use of a firearm, according to police.
Eugene police did not release a name for the suspect being searched. EPD officials said flashbang grenades were used during the service of the warrant, possibly disturbing neighbors. EPD would like to make it clear that there is no ongoing threat to the public. EPD said an investigation into the crimes is continuing and they will release more information, including the charges and information about an arrest, after the investigation progresses further.