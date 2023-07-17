Flat Fire 0% contained as over 5,400 acres of Southwest Oregon forest burn

AGNESS, Ore. – Hundreds of firefighters and more than 20 helicopters and fire engines are fighting a sizable forest fire in Southwestern Oregon that is burning more than 5,400 acres of woods.
Very hot weather and high winds combined over the July 15 weekend to make a wildfire in Curry County grow to more than 5,477 acres in size in a matter of days, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest branch. The USFS said the fire was first reported at 6 p.m. on July 15 and was just 800 square feet in size when ground and airborne firefighting assets were dispatched. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had grown beyond 100 acres due to high winds and hot weather, the USFS said.
The fire, named the Flat Fire by USFS officials, reportedly started near the Oak Flat Campground about two miles southwest of the community of Agness.
In the afternoon of July 17, the USFS reported the fire had grown to 5,477 acres in size and was 0% contained. 332 firefighters are at the scene trying to construct a fire line to stop the blaze from spreading, and they are working especially hard to stop the fire from reaching any of the nearby communities. The USFS said the growth of the fire is being affected by hilly terrain, heavy winds, and low humidity.
The USFS advised residents to monitor the Curry and Josephine County Sheriff’s Offices for information on evacuation notices.