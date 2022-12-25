Flights delayed at frozen Eugene Airport after winter storm

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds will be increasing later tonight into early
Tuesday morning, with sustained winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts 45
to 55 mph expected. Strongest winds will be 10 am to 4 pm
Tuesday. A few gusts to 60 mph are possibe on the higher
terrain, such as the Chehalem Mountains north of Newberg. Winds
will become westerly later in the afternoon, and gradually ease
into Tuesday evening.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 15 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For the
Storm Warning, seas 31 to 36 ft at 15 seconds and southwest
winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Storm
Warning, until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Flights delayed at frozen Eugene Airport after winter storm

Ice

EUGENE, Ore. -- Freezing rain in the Willamette Valley gave travelers at the Eugene Airport one last thing to worry about just before Christmas, as the icy conditions cancelled and delayed numerous flights.

Some travelers were stranded in Eugene until Tuesday, December 27. The cancellations are even discouraging some people from wanting to travel next holiday season.

Eugene Airport officials said they understand people's frustrations. They said they will provide weary travelers with food and water as long as they're in the terminals waiting. officials also urge customers to re-book flights, saying the airlines are responsible for compensating passengers. However, travelers say re-booking doesn't actually do much.  

Traveler Casey McDaniel said, "Re-booking when you offer that a few days before the actual flight, it's not actually helpful because I don't want to fly on Christmas eve, I booked a flight before Christmas eve on purpose so that i could be with my folks on Christmas eve. That's the issue."

Some of those unlucky travelers are not Eugene natives. Many people come from towns nearby, while others were looking to save a couple bucks by coming to the Eugene Airport. Those stranded are now looking for places to stay. 

Ritchie Martin, another traveler, said,  "We live in Canby so we think we're probably going to find a room somewhere around here if we have to stay the night."

Many passengers said they planned to bide their time in Eugene. A few however don't plan on staying. Doctor Autumn Clark had her flight delayed and in order to reach her kids had to drive.

"We're driving to Boise, because he drove out here with a truck. So we'll be driving to Boise," she said. "I'm a little scared."

Despite the woes, some passengers say in order to be with family they plan on rolling the dice and traveling again during the holidays next year. 

Brian and his daughter Daphne say nothing will stop them from seeing Disneyland or Grandma. They say they're here for the adventure and advise people to be nice to everyone from fellow passengers to airport and flight employees especially during this time of giving.

 "Yeah, we'll go home and come back. We live here and we're flying to California," Brian said. "Where are we going to go? We're going to Disneyland."

 Brian and Daphne also say patience and a good attitude can really shape your holiday trip.

