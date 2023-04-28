Flood inurance recommended for those living in or near flood zones, Roseburg officials say

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Homeowners with property in or near flood zones are encouraged to purchase flood insurance as a preventative measure, according to Roseburg Community Development officials.
RCD officials said those who live in flood zones are required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to have flood insurance. Most homeowner insurance policies, as well as renters insurance, typically do not cover flooding claims, FEMA officials said.
“Ensuring those with structures inside the City limits and located in the floodplain adhere to FEMA floodplain development guidelines helps the City to maintain a Community Service Rating through the National Flood Insurance Program, which, in turn, creates a lower floodplain insurance premium for all those Roseburg residents who must buy flood insurance,” said Stuart Cowie, director of the Roseburg Community Development Department.
RCD has an interactive floodplain information map posted to the City of Roseburg’s website, RCD officials said. Officials said this map can be used by property owners, homebuyers, renters, realtors and insurance agents seeking flood policies.
FEMA officials said that flood insurance offers protection even if a federal disaster is not declared. Assistance from these events may be limited or not available in flooding events, federal officials said.
According to FEMA officials, an inch of flood water can cause $25,000 in property damage and flood insurance policies typically have a 30-day wait period before taking effect. Wildfires and drought also typically raise the risk of floods, FEMA said.
FEMA said flooding can occur anywhere where rain or snow falls and not just in high-risk areas.
For more information, contact the Roseburg Community Development Department at 541-492-6750.