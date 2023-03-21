Florence businesses help homeless pets get adopted

FLORENCE, Ore. -- Some businesses in Florence are doing their part to try and get animals without homes adopted.
Florence Shipping Solutions and 101 Mini Storage have both partnered with the Oregon Coast Humane Society to get their animals out in the community for more potential adopters to see. Each day, Florence Shipping Solutions hosts a shelter cat, and they’ve created a wall of fame showcasing all of the cats who have been adopted during their shift. They even have a donation jar to support the society as well.
“It's very important for the animals to get out in the public and be seen outside of the facility at the humane society -- which is a great facility by the way,” said a Florence Shipping Solutions staff member. “It's just a little bit more relaxing for them to see the animal in the general public. Here at Florence Shipping Solutions, we think it's a great idea -- they win, we win -- because people get to come in and visit with the cat and see all the good things we do for our community.”
Over at 101 Mini Storage, they host a shelter dog three days a week. The owner was a former volunteer at OCHS, and offered to take some of the larger dogs who needed more exercise and socialization. Three dogs come in per week for their work shift, and they get their own bio typed up for them and shared at the counter.