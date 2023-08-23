Florence Chamber of Commerce seeking theme for 2024 Rhododendron Festival

FLORENCE, Ore. – A theme is sought by the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce for the 2024 Rhododendron Festival, according to organizers.
The Florence Chamber organization said that with planning underway for the 118th annual community festival, scheduled for May 16-19, 2024, the organization is enticing the public to pitch their ideas for a theme. The winner will receive a $100 prize, according to Chamber officials.
““We’re looking for a theme that helps us celebrate our local natural beauty and our floral superstars—something that entices people from all around to come celebrate with us the second-longest running floral festival in Oregon,” said Bettina Hannigan, the Chamber’s president and CEO. “The festival, with its carnival, Rhododendron Court, parades, classic car cruise, vendor fair, and flower show serves as the unofficial kickoff to the summer tourist season here in Oregon’s Coastal Playground.”
The deadline for theme submissions is Tuesday, September 5, according to the Florence Chamber. The organization said that last year’s theme was “Rip Roarin’ Rhodies,” submitted by Brian Sandahl of Florence.
Later in September, the Chamber will be calling upon creatives to submit a logo design to fit the selected theme, according to Chamber officials. Organizers said that required elements will include a Rhododendron flower and such Florence iconic elements as a river, bridge, ocean, or lighthouse. Details of the logo contest will be posted to the Chamber’s website, officials said.
Theme entries may be emailed to the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce or dropped off at the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center, located at 290 Highway 101. For more information on the Rhododendron Festival, email event coordinator Mitzi Hathaway or call 541-997-3128.