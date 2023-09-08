Florence gearing up for Rods N Rhodies car show, community-wide garage sale

FLORENCE, Ore. – Hot rods and classic cars will roll into historic Old Town Florence on Friday and Saturday for the annual Rods N Rhodies Invitational Charity Car Show and Benefit, according to chamber of commerce officials.
The chamber said that the weekend kicks off with on the evening of September 8 with a “Kool Car Stand-Around” show and shine with food, music, and more than 100 cars expected to be on display. The show and shine is open to all classic car owners, organizers said.
Florence chamber officials said that the Rods N Rhodies main event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 9 on Bay Street, which will be temporarily closed off to the traffic. Along with awards for car show participants, there will be a Saturday night cruise in and around Old Town and raffles, along with entertainment throughout the day. Music from the ‘50s to ‘70s will be provided all weekend by DJ Russ Strohmeyer, the chamber said.
Organizers said proceeds from the event will benefit the non-profit Rods N Rhodies, Inc.’s mission to provide automotive repair and maintenance assistance to locals in need.
“At Rods N Rhodies, you know you’ll see some of the West Coast’s most gorgeous, amazing, awe-inspiring hot rods all around town,” said Gary Cargill, the event’s organizer with the local charitable nonprofit Rods N Rhodies, Inc. “Up to 125 of the west coast’s best high-end hot rods and custom cruisers from 1976 and earlier will be in town.”
Popular characters Rod and Rhody will help kids with a special Children’s Choice award, and kids who vote will receive a goodie bag, organizers said. Chamber officials said Rod and Rhody will also provide public outreach on the local Transportation Solutions Project that assists local families in need of transportation solutions.
Florence chamber officials also said that also scheduled this weekend is a community-wide garage sale event that begins on September 8 and continues through September 10. A guide to dozens of sites, including some retail stores, can be found online or picked up at the Siuslaw News office, located at 148 Maple Street, or on the Florence Area Chamber of Commerce’s website.
More information on the Rods N Rhodies weekend can be found on their Facebook page or website.