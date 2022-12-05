Florence man charged with murder committed to mental hospital

FLORENCE, Ore. – A man who stands accused of second-degree murder has been found unfit to assist in his own defense and will be committed to Oregon State Hospital, court documents revealed.

According to the Florence Police Department, Pouwel Veenstra, 50, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after the death of Joseph Holtsberry, 27. Police said they arrived to a reported dispute in front of a home to find Holtsberry with a severe head wound and Veenstra hiding in a nearby bush. Holtsberry reportedly passed away while on the way to a nearby hospital.

Court documents show that on November 30, Veenstra’s court-appointed public defender filed a motion to find him unfit to proceed in his defense. According to court documents, the public defender was familiar with Veenstra from previous charges, and knew that he has a serious mental health disorder. Court documents show the public defender and a doctor from the Oregon State Hospital met with Veenstra and determined that his mental illness meant that he would not be able to aid and assist in his own defense.

Documents show the public defender requested, and the Lane County Circuit Court approved, a motion to have Veenstra committed to Oregon State Hospital for restoration services. The motion was approved on December 1. According to court documents, Veenstra will be transported to Oregon State Hospital by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and will be committed to OSH for a maximum of three years.