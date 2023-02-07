 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,
seas 8 to 12 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Flower shops remind folks to be ready for Valentine’s Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Flowers at local florist

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With Valentine’s Day on the way, local businesses are prepping for the big day and reminding folks to not forget to grab something for their special someone.

Bridgette Solagbade, the manager at the Flower Market in Springfield, says their most popular order is typically for a dozen roses. She said that sometimes they get orders for 25, 50, or even 100 roses. According to Solagbade, people are happy to send flowers to -- and get flowers from -- their Valentine, but they also have other options for floral gifts including plant baskets, orchids and lilies.

“It's always really nice for somebody to call and say, you know, I want a designer's choice, and I want this amount that I want to spend, because it's so much easier for us, because we get to use our creative ability to just do whatever we want to do,” Solagbade said. With all the fresh flowers we get, it's super fun like that, it's, it's funner for us”

Solagbade also said she wants to remind guys to order ahead of time. With Super Bowl Sunday just two days before Valentine’s Day, it’s easy to forget to grab something for a loved one until it’s too late.

