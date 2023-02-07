Flower shops remind folks to be ready for Valentine’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With Valentine’s Day on the way, local businesses are prepping for the big day and reminding folks to not forget to grab something for their special someone.
Bridgette Solagbade, the manager at the Flower Market in Springfield, says their most popular order is typically for a dozen roses. She said that sometimes they get orders for 25, 50, or even 100 roses. According to Solagbade, people are happy to send flowers to -- and get flowers from -- their Valentine, but they also have other options for floral gifts including plant baskets, orchids and lilies.
“It's always really nice for somebody to call and say, you know, I want a designer's choice, and I want this amount that I want to spend, because it's so much easier for us, because we get to use our creative ability to just do whatever we want to do,” Solagbade said. With all the fresh flowers we get, it's super fun like that, it's, it's funner for us”
Solagbade also said she wants to remind guys to order ahead of time. With Super Bowl Sunday just two days before Valentine’s Day, it’s easy to forget to grab something for a loved one until it’s too late.