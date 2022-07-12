Flyovers planned for Oregon22 opening days

EUGENE, Ore. -- The organizing committee for the World Athletics Championships is pulling out all the stops to ensure the games will be a show, booking several flyovers for the first nights of the event.
Oregon22 starts this Friday, July 15, and the first of several flyovers is planned just before the athletes get started at 5 p.m., with a jet planned to fly fast and high over the crowd. On Saturday night at 7:45, an F-15 will do a flyover right before the men’s 100-meter dash final. Finally, on Monday, June 18, a Black Hawk helicopter with a female pilot will fly over the field at 5 p.m. to commemorate the Women in the Spotlight presentation and the women’s 1,500-meter run.
The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships will run through July 24. It will be held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.