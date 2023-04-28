Food donations at annual Spring Game benefit Food for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. – Want to enjoy some free football? Just bring some canned food to Autzen Stadium this Saturday.
Football fans that bring some cans of non-perishable cans of food to the University of Oregon’s annual spring football game on Saturday will get free admission. Tom Mulhern, Food for Lane County’s executive director, said the spring football game food drive is a valuable event for the nonprofit, as they’re expecting to receive between 25,000 and 30,000 pounds of food.
Mulhern said demand at food pantries is higher than it’s been in a long time due to the rising cost of food and the fact that people lost SNAP benefits. The demands are not unique to Food for Lane County’s experience, Mulhern said, noting that he’d recently become aware of demand almost doubling over the last few months at the food pantry supported by Food for Lane County in Junction City.
A wide range of food items are welcomed, but healthy food items in particular are especially appreciated. Protein items, such as tuna fish and peanut butter, are also always welcomed, Mulhern said.
Besides football, there will also be Oregon soccer, a pre-game fan fest, and baseball right after at PK Park.
Kickoff for the annual Spring Game is at 1 p.m., while Oregon’s baseball team takes on Arizona State at 3 p.m. immediately following the football game.