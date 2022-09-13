Food for Lane County heading to Oakridge to deliver food

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Volunteers with Food for Lane County began packing produce, perishables and other goods in preparation to deliver them to residents in need in the Oakridge area.
The mobile pantry will be at the Oakridge High School on September 14 starting at 10 a.m. There, they will give away 100 premade food boxes to families who haven’t been able to restock their food supply due to the Cedar Creek Fire and power outages. Shannon Dennehy, a Partner Agency Services Manager with Food for Lane County said this effort is an important community service.
"Food for Lane County's mission is to engage in our community to create access to food," Dennehy said. "So, we're one warehouse full of food, but we need our community to come together so that we can get the food out to everyone."
The main grocery store in Oakridge was not able to receive shipments due to the Cedar Creek Fire and hasn’t been able to receive fresh food, leaving residents with very limited options.
Food for Lane County will be bringing supplies such as dairy, eggs, and meat in addition to dry foods. The food boxes will be given out on a first come first serve basis.