FOOD for Lane County sees less donations due to inflation

EUGENE, Ore. – Inflation is hitting everyone hard, and people saving their extra cash means less donations.
FOOD for Lane County, a local food bank, says they’ve seen fewer donations as food prices have gone up, and they’ve also had to tighten their own budget. Dawn Marie Woodward, who works with the nonprofit, says they’re paying more to operate their trucks because of higher gas prices. In addition, she also says donations started declining when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the organization has had to buy more food to supplement donations.
“Inflation is hitting everybody,” Woodward said. “When you or I go to the grocery store, our dollar buys less and it's the same way that FOOD for Lane County serves. And so the budget is just getting squeezed tighter and tighter.”
Woodward said that during the World Athletics Championships, they got a lot of donated leftovers from catering services who were feeding athletes, volunteers and workers. FOOD for Lane County says they’re going to freeze these donated meals in family-sized portions to give away.
If you would like to donate, FOOD for Lane County says they could always use things packed with protein such as canned meats, beans and peanut butter. In addition, things that help people prepare meals such as cooking oil, spices, condiments and anything else that can complete a meal are also welcome.