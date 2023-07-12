FOOD for Lane County urgently seeking volunteers

EUGENE, Ore. – Volunteers are urgently needed to assist with Meals on Wheels and other programs aimed at fighting hunger in the local community, said FOOD for Lane County officials.
FLC said that rising demand for food assistance is challenging the nonprofit organization to meet growing service needs. Volunteers are need to help prepare and distribute food supplies to those most vulnerable, FFLC officials said.
“Seniors feel more secure and safe knowing that someone is checking on them, especially when they live alone,” says Amber Friedman, senior food programs manager for FOOD for Lane County. “Some drivers and seniors develop friendships and look forward to visiting each other.”
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver freshly prepared meals to homebound seniors and may deliver solo or in pairs, FFLC said. FFLC officials said that delivery drivers must use their own cars and be able to get in and out of the car 15 to 20 times per route to bring meals to the door at recipients’ homes.
Drivers also must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver’s license and car insurance, and also pass a Department of Human Services background check, FFLC said. The organization said that monthly mileage reimbursement is offered to Meals on Wheels drivers.
Other volunteer needs include packaging produce boxes, helping in the GrassRoots Garden, mobile pantry distribution and assisting with the FFLC Food Drive at the Lane County Fair, the nonprofit said.
More information can be found on the FFLC website.