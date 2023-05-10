Food for Lane County, USPS team up on May 13 Letter Carriers Food Drive

EUGENE, Ore. – Food for Lane County will host their annual Letter Carriers Food Drive with the USPS this Saturday.
The food drive is part of a nationwide effort coordinated with United States Postal Service letter carriers, who will pick up non-perishable food donations left in mail boxes.
“We are so thankful to the letter carriers, that they are on the frontlines, they see who are, who are getting cutoff notices in the mail for electricity and other things,” said Marie Woodward, an events coordinator with Food for Lane County. “They know that our neighbors are really needing help right now, and so we are forever grateful to them and their willingness to do this drive.”
Woodward said they’ve been doing the Letter Carriers Food Drive since the mid-to-late ‘80s. It’s the easiest for people to participate in, as it’s the only food drive that comes to each household, she said.
Woodward said the drive lasts all day on May 13, and is expected to generate about 100,000 pounds of food donations.
Demand for local food pantry services is up about 30 percent over where it was a year ago, Woodward said. Lots of factors contribute to this trend, such as emergency SNAP benefits being discontinued.
High-protein items, such as canned meats, items low in sugar and sodium, and such food prep items as flour, cooking oil and herbs are sought after, Woodward said.
At Food for Lane County, 92 cents of every dollar goes directly into its programs that help fight hunger.