Forest areas reopened as southern Oregon wildfires contained

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Several areas of the Umpqua National Forest that had been closed to the public to allow firefighters to combat the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires without disturbance have been reopened in light of successes in fighting those fires.
Officials with the Umpqua National Forest reported that several forest areas that had been closed have been reopened as of August 23. Those areas include the Mt. Thielsen Wilderness, Kelsay Valley Horse Camp, numerous local trails and the Pacific Crest Trail. Officials said these areas were able to be reopened due to lessened danger to firefighters and the public because of successes fighting local wildfires.
Officials said the original closures were necessary to make sure firefighters could focus on fighting the fires, as opposed to evacuating visitors from threatened areas. Umpqua National Forest expressed gratitude for the public’s cooperation in respecting the closures while firefighting operations were ongoing.
Officials say fires in the area are being successfully contained. The Windigo Fire, currently burning 1,007 acres, is reported as being 98% contained and will likely begin to shrink in the coming days. The Potter Fire is 622 acres large and is similarly diminishing at 84% containment. The Big Swamp Fire is the smallest and least contained, at 110 acres large and 69% containment.