Forest officials address rising fire danger over the holiday weekend

WESTERN OREGON – Increasingly warm and dry weather conditions are bringing higher levels of fire danger risk, and public lands officials are moving to inform the public of restrictions associated with changing conditions in area forests.
Siuslaw National Forest officials said they have raised the fire danger level from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’ as of June 29. While there currently are no campfire restrictions in place, those visiting forested lands are urged to be cautious when building campfires on forested lands, Forest Service officials said.
“The Oregon Coast Range is much drier than average for this time of year and we don't see any precipitation in the forecast,” said Chris Donaldson, a deputy fire staff officer with Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management. “Lots of folks will likely head outside over the holiday weekend. We ask that everyone is mindful to prevent human-caused fire starts and encourage others to do the same.”
Officials said that local firefighters have already responded to several small fires this year, both on and off Forest Service lands, and rapid response have minimized burned areas.
The majority of fires on the Siuslaw National Forest have been human-caused, forest service officials said.
Officials with the Coos Bay district of the Bureau of Land Management are increasing public use restrictions, BLM officials said. Agency officials said that, beginning 12:01 a.m. on June 30, campfires are allowed at East Shore, Loon Lake, Vincent Creek, Fawn Creek, Smith River Falls, Park Creek, Edson Creek, and Sixes River campgrounds.
At other campgrounds not listed, portable cooking stoves using liquid or bottled fuels are allowed, officials said. BLM officials said that campfires or other open fires are otherwise prohibited.
“Conditions are drying out quickly. Human caused fires are the one type of fire we can prevent on our public lands,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager.
Smoking is only allowed while in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at designated areas, the BLM said. Public lands officials said that motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles may only be operated on improved roads and trail systems free of flammable vegetation, and motorcycles may only operated on improved roads on the Blue Ridge Trail System.
Other restrictions include a prohibition of fireworks, exploding targets and tracer ammunition, and chainsaws may be used only between 8 p.m., with one shovel and one fire extinguisher per saw on hand, the BLM said.
The BLM said visitors to BLM-managed lands must also carry a shovel, axe, and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5-pound fire extinguisher.
Penalties for violation of these restrictions include a fine up to $1,000 and possibly up to a year in prison, the BLM said.
In Douglas County, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reminded everyone that fire safety should be a critical priority over the Fourth of July weekend. Fire danger in DFPA's lands is officially high, and several public use restrictions are in place that prohibit fireworks, exploding ammunition and targets, and open fires.
Updates to fire restrictions on the Siuslaw National Forest can be followed online, while public-use restrictions on BLM-managed lands can be found on their website.