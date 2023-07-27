Forest officials impose fire restrictions on Siuslaw National Forest

CORVALLIS, Ore. – In an attempt to curtail fire danger, U.S. Forest Service officials have imposed several restrictions on the use of fire in Siuslaw National Forest.
Starting at 8 a.m. on July 27, all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, and any other open fires are completely prohibited outside of designated campgrounds in the Siuslaw National Forest, USFS officials said. However, USFS officials also said that portable cooking stoves and lanterns that use liquified or bottled fuel are allowed, as they can be switched off in an instant. Exceptions to the ban on fires exist for sand camping campfires in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Sand Lake Recreation Area.
“The Coast Range is experiencing historically dry conditions with no measurable rainfall since early May,” said Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Officer Kevin Reese. “We’ve seen an uptick in human-caused fire starts this summer and we have taken this step to help reduce preventable wildfires.”
Other restrictions include prohibitions on smoking, generators, and motorized vehicles off of areas devoid of vegetation. USFS officials said the restrictions will remain in place until rescinded. Updated information will be available on the Siuslaw National Forest’s website.