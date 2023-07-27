 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued the Air
Quality Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is now in effect
until noon PDT Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for smoke. Wildfires
burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause
air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through at least
Monday night.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:

www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Forest officials impose fire restrictions on Siuslaw National Forest

  • Updated
  • 0
US Forest Service

CORVALLIS, Ore. – In an attempt to curtail fire danger, U.S. Forest Service officials have imposed several restrictions on the use of fire in Siuslaw National Forest.

Starting at 8 a.m. on July 27, all campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, and any other open fires are completely prohibited outside of designated campgrounds in the Siuslaw National Forest, USFS officials said. However, USFS officials also said that portable cooking stoves and lanterns that use liquified or bottled fuel are allowed, as they can be switched off in an instant. Exceptions to the ban on fires exist for sand camping campfires in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Sand Lake Recreation Area.

“The Coast Range is experiencing historically dry conditions with no measurable rainfall since early May,” said Northwest Oregon Interagency Fire Management Officer Kevin Reese. “We’ve seen an uptick in human-caused fire starts this summer and we have taken this step to help reduce preventable wildfires.”

Other restrictions include prohibitions on smoking, generators, and motorized vehicles off of areas devoid of vegetation. USFS officials said the restrictions will remain in place until rescinded. Updated information will be available on the Siuslaw National Forest’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you