Forest Service assessing Bedrock Fire area's burned areas for hazards, resource damage

LOWELL, Ore. – Forest Service officials began surveys and assessments this week of the Bedrock Fire’s 31,590-acre burned area this week, examining potential hazards as well as threats to natural and cultural resources, forest officials said.
Officials said that the Bedrock Fire started on July 22 on the Willamette National Forest and burned over both public and private lands. A Burned Area Emergency Response team is currently conducting field studies to determine the fire’s impact to watershed areas in the area of the fire, the Forest Service said.
Officials said that the BAER team will develop a treatment plan addressing such issues as increased flooding, flow of debris, and increased soil erosion that may occur following the first major rainfall. This plan will be the basis for funding requests to stabilize the Bedrock Fire area, forest officials said. The Forest Service said that treatments on the fire area will be in place within one year of the fire’s full containment and the site will be monitored for up to three years.
After the current assessments are completed by the end of September 2023, the stabilization plan will be implemented, forest officials said. Officials said the BAER team will also discuss areas of concern located on non-Forest Service lands with federal, state, and county agencies so the agencies can assist individual landowners as needed.