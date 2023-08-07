Forest Service firefighter killed in on-duty vehicle crash

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A Forest Service firefighter working as a first-year hand crew member on the Gold Beach Ranger District died in an on-duty vehicle crash on Friday, according to Forest Service officials.
Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest officials said the crash happened near Powers. Benjamin Charles Sapper, 21, a native of Boulder, Colorado, was a graduate of the University of Colorado with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics. Sapper’s athletic passions included baseball and skiing, while he also enjoyed engaging in conversations centered on philosophy and math, forest officials said.
“This is a devastating loss of one of our own Gold Beach firefighters. We have a tight knit community on the Gold Beach and Powers Ranger Districts, and we stand together in grief and support for his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this heartbreaking time,” said Gold Beach District Ranger Kailey Guerrant.
Forest Service officials said that Sapper was headed to graduate school this fall at the University of British Columbia to study earth sciences.