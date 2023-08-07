 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Forest Service firefighter killed in on-duty vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Firefighter Benjamin Sapper

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A Forest Service firefighter working as a first-year hand crew member on the Gold Beach Ranger District died in an on-duty vehicle crash on Friday, according to Forest Service officials.

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest officials said the crash happened near Powers. Benjamin Charles Sapper, 21, a native of Boulder, Colorado, was a graduate of the University of Colorado with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Mathematics. Sapper’s athletic passions included baseball and skiing, while he also enjoyed engaging in conversations centered on philosophy and math, forest officials said.

“This is a devastating loss of one of our own Gold Beach firefighters. We have a tight knit community on the Gold Beach and Powers Ranger Districts, and we stand together in grief and support for his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this heartbreaking time,” said Gold Beach District Ranger Kailey Guerrant.

Forest Service officials said that Sapper was headed to graduate school this fall at the University of British Columbia to study earth sciences.

Tags

Recommended for you