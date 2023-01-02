Forest Service to reconsider decisions on Flat Country logging project

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. -- The United States Forest Service has withdrawn a January 2021 Record of Decision for the Flat County logging project, meaning the committee in charge of the project will have to reconsider some of the findings that led to the original decision to log the area.
According to the USFS, the decision was withdrawn after agency experts determined that the project needed to be reconsidered. Without a record of decision, the Flat Country Project cannot proceed. However, USFS officials say a new record of decision is in the works pending further analysis of the situation, and is expected in early spring of 2023.
“The Flat Country project is important for forest health and to support jobs and economic development in the region’s rural communities. The appropriate way to advance the important goals of the Flat Country project is to reissue a new Record of Decision early next year and allow the project’s consensus portions to move forward and start delivering wood to local mills in short order,” said Glenn Casamassa, regional forester for the Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region, in late December 2022.
The Flat Country Project would open up more than 5,000 acres of woodland for logging in an area about eight miles east of the McKenzie Bridge community. The project and the necessary sale of the land to enact it have attracted criticism from local environmental groups. They say the project would destroy old-growth trees and damage the McKenzie River drinking watershed. Forest Service officials and others associated with the project dispute this, saying that old-growth trees are not within the area to be logged, and the logging methods to be used would preserve enough vegetation to not damage the watershed.