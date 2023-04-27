Forestry officials announce iconic symbol for wildfire awareness campaign

SALEM, Ore. – A new campaign featuring a native Oregonian actor and beloved fire prevention icon is launching in time for Wildfire Awareness Month, state forestry officials said.
The face for the campaign’s ads is Ty Burrell, an Emmy-award winning television, movie and voice actor who’s also a native Oregonian, ODF officials said. State officials said that Burrell grew up Applegate and Ashland and graduated from Hidden Valley High School in Grants Pass.
Smokey the Bear's familiar chapeau is the motif for Oregon Department of Forestry’s 2023 campaign, bolstered by the slogan “Put Your Smokey Hat On,” state officials said.
Forestry officials said the campaign will feature five new public service announcements to raise awareness of wildfire risks and prevention by Keep Oregon Green. May is wildfire awareness month, state officials said.
Forestry officials said that 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are human-caused, ranging from escaped fires from debris burn piles to sparks thrown by gas-powered equipment. In 2022, people were the direct cause of 616 wildfires that burned 1,255 acres, state officials said.
