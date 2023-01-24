 Skip to main content
Former Beaverton mayor sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography

  • 0
Dennis Doyle, former Beaverton mayor

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dennis “Denny” Doyle, the former mayor of Beaverton, was sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Oregon.

Doyle, now 74, was mayor of Beaverton from 2009 through 2021. According to court documents, Doyle knowingly possessed child pornography featuring children under the age of 12 between November 2014 and December 2015. Authorities said he was charged with one count of possessions of child pornography on March 3, 2022, for which he pleaded guilty in the morning of October 11, 2022.

According to authorities, after the Beaverton Police Department referred the case to the FBI, federal agents contacted Doyle at his home in Beaverton. They said Doyle was immediately truthful to the agents and helpful in their investigation, admitting that he had personally downloaded child pornography from his home computer and had been in possession of a USB drive that had child pornography on it. No other evidence of child pornography was found on Doyle’s digital devices.

On January 24, 2023, Doyle was sentenced to six months in federal prison to be followed by five years of probation. He was also ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution to victims.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at the FBI's tip website.

