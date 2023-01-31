Former Bushnell University volunteer coach facing sex crime charge

EUGENE, Ore. -- A former Bushnell University softball coach was arrested on January 23 for trying to arrange to have sex with a minor, according to court documents.
Saul Zuckerman was a volunteer assistant coach for the Bushnell University Softball Team for the last two seasons. Court documents say Zuckerman was arrested on January 23, 2023 for one charge of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child. Bushnell University said that on January 26, he resigned from the Bushnell University Softball Team to "pursue other opportunities."
Court documents say that Zuckerman attempted to “solicit a child to engage in sexual contact, offered to physically meet with the child, and intentionally took substantial steps toward physically meeting with the child.”
Bushnell University said Zuckerman has not been an active member of the softball coaching staff since November 2022. The university also said volunteer staff are subject to the same hiring practices as paid staff, including full background checks. Oregon court records do not show any significant past charge or conviction for Zuckerman.
"Our prayer is for the truth to be known so healing for all involved can begin," the university said in a written statement.
As of January 31, Zuckerman is not currently in custody, according to jail records. Under his release agreement, he can’t have contact with anyone under the age of 18. Zuckerman is due back in court on March 1, 2023.
This is a developing situation. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more details as they come to light.