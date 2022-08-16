Former Coquille teacher sentenced on child pornography charges

Coquille, Ore. -- A former Coquille High School teacher has pleaded guilty and been sentenced on several felony charges, Coquille police say.

Kory Sturgess, 32, was arrested in May for allegedly possessing images of child pornography. Officials say none of the images Sturgess possessed depicted children from the Coquille High School or Coos County. At the time, he was charged with 30 counts of first- and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Coquille Police say Sturgess pleaded guilty to multiple counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. Sturgess has been sentenced to nine years and seven months in prison.