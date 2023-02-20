 Skip to main content
Former death row inmate dies in custody

Michael M. McDonnell

SALEM, Ore. -- A man who recently had his death sentence commuted by former governor Kate Brown has passed away in custody, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.

DOC officials said that Michael Martin McDonnell, 71, passed away in the evening of February 19, 2023. The DOC said McDonnell was incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary, but died at a local hospital while on hospice care. He was serving a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

The DOC said McDonnell first entered their custody on May 16, 1984. Court records show McDonnell had been sentenced to death for an aggravated murder committed against a Douglas County woman after he had escaped from DOC custody. Court records said the victim had suffered more than 40 knife wounds at the time of her death. McDonnell was sentenced to death in a 1988 trial, but his was one of 17 death sentences commuted to life imprisonment in December 2022 by then-outgoing governor Kate Brown.

