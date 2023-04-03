Former elementary school staffer sentenced for encouraging child sexual abuse

EUGENE, Ore. – A former instructional assistant at Veneta Elementary School will serve nearly a year in jail after pleading guilty to several counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, court documents show.
Back in August 2022, Kelsey Meta Boren was arrested after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force alleging that Boren was uploading child pornography to the internet, the sheriff’s office said. Boren, then employed by the Fern Ridge School District as an instructional assistant, was charged with nearly a dozen counts of encouraging child sexual abuse. Shortly after the arrest, the Fern Ridge School District confirmed that Boren’s employment had been suspended and she had been barred from the school grounds and having contact with students. The LCSO said no children known to Boren through her employment were identified as victims.
Court records show that, while a charge of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct was dismissed, Boren pleaded guilty to 11 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse on March 23. She will serve 11 months in jail for the crimes, according to court documents. She will also serve five years of probation, will not be able to have contact with people under 18 years of age without the permission of her probation officer, is forbidden to have contact with the victim at any point, and will have to register as a sex offender, court documents show.