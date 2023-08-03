Former Eugene police officer sentenced to 2 years of probation for DUII

EUGENE, Ore. – A former officer with the Eugene Police Department will serve two years of probation for a December 2021 incident where he crashed head-on into another vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, court documents show.
Malcolm McAlpine, who had then been an officer with the Eugene Police Department since 2001, was arrested after hitting another vehicle head-on back on Christmas Eve of 2021. The crash happened on Highway 126 east near milepost 10. Police reports at the time said McAlpine was driving his personal vehicle when he crossed the median line and struck another car, causing non-life-threatening injuries to the two occupants. Responding officers at the time said they noticed McAlpine was impaired, and a breathalyzer test showed a result of .22 – more than three times Oregon’s legal limit.
McAlpine was placed on administrative leave and charged with third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. After a trial that began on July 27, 2023, the jury found McAlpine not guilty of third-degree assault and one charge of reckless endangerment, but declared him guilty of DUII and one charge of reckless endangerment. In addition, McAlpine’s third-degree assault charge was downgraded to a less serious charge of fourth-degree assault, of which he was found guilty.
On August 3, McAlpine was sentenced to two years of probation for the charge of fourth-degree assault. As part of the probation conditions, McAlpine will have to attend a Victim impact Panel, abstain from alcohol, and install an interlock device on his vehicle, among other conditions. Court documents show McAlpine’s driver’s license was suspended until August 4, 2024, as a result of his DUII conviction.
Court documents show McAlpine, who had no previous criminal history, resigned from his position with EPD in May of 2022. Court documents also show that McAlpine enrolled in a treatment program at Serenity Lane, a local drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, as soon after the crash as he was able to. Court documents said McAlpine has remained in that program to this day.