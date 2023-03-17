Former Lorane Elementary School for sale

LORANE, Ore. -- If you just so happen to be in the market for a 17,000-square-foot facility on just over four acres of land, the former Lorane Elementary School is for sale.
The decommissioned Lorane Elementary School at 80304 Old Lorane Road is up for sale. The facility is just over 17,000 square feet large, and sits on 4.11 acres of land currently licensed for recreational marijuana production, although no such production has ever taken place there. The facility was decommissioned five years ago, and is no longer used by the school district. The facility features three buildings, including a gymnasium.
Pacific Real Estate is handling the sale for an asking price of $1.25 million. The sellers said it would be perfect for a boutique hotel, apartments, a winery, a retreat, or even an art space.