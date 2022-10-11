Former mayor of Beaverton pleads guilty to possession of child porn

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Dennis "Denny" Doyle, the former mayor of Beaverton, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography on Tuesday morning, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Doyle, now 73, was mayor of Beaverton from 2009 through 2021. According to court documents, Doyle knowingly possessed child pornography featuring children under the age of 12 between November 2014 and December 2015. Court documents also said the children in the illegal material had been identified as known sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Authorities say Doyle was charged with one count of possession of child pornography on March 3, 2022. They say he waived indictment and pleaded guilty to that charge in court in the morning of October 11, 2022. Doyle faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at the FBI's tip website.