Former New Jersey man sentenced to 2.5 years for defrauding elderly Roseburg man

Justice gavel

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who formerly resided in Newark, New Jersey was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison and three years of probation after being convicted of defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million.

According to court documents, Thomas Gerard Mautone, 43, used deception and intimidation in 2015 to defraud an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million with the help of several accomplices. Authorities said Mautone and most accomplices were indicted in June 2017, and in May 2022 Mautone was convicted by a jury in Eugene. Authorities said the other indicted accomplices pleaded guilty and have already been sentenced.

Mautone has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison as well as three years of probation. He has also been ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to the victim.

