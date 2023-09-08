Former North Bend prison secured as site of Elliott State Research Forest headquarters

NORTH BEND, Ore. – State officials said on Friday that the former site of the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend has been secured by the Oregon Department of State Lands for use as the Elliott State Research Forest headquarters.
The 49-acre former prison site is expected to serve as the operations hub for the Elliott State Research Forest and will feature laboratory, classroom, dormitory and office spaces, state lands officials said. The state said that $4 million in funding for renovation of the site was obtained by Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) through the federal 2023 omnibus appropriations package.
“The Elliott is about to begin a new chapter as a world-class research forest, which created this opportunity for Shutter Creek to have a new beginning as well,” said Vicki L. Walker, director of the Oregon Department of State Lands. “I’m excited Shutter Creek will continue to contribute to the local area and economy through its connection to the nation’s largest research forest, right here on Oregon’s South Coast.”
State officials said they see opportunities for future partnerships with area tribal communities since the Elliott State Research Forest is located within the traditional lands of the Coos and Lower Umpqua tribal groups. Descents of both tribes are enrolled in the federally-recognized Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians and Confederate Tribes of Siletz Indians, the state said.
“DSL recognizes the history and future opportunity associated with this site,” Walker said. “As part of valued ongoing discussions with the CTCLUSI and others interested in the site’s future, we welcome outreach and ideas from any potential partners.”
State officials said that the Elliott State Research Forest will be officially created on January 1, 2024, through Senate Bill 1546 passed by Oregon’s legislature in 2022 and Senate Bill 161, which was passed in 2023. The forest will be overseen by a new state agency featuring a board that includes local residents and a partnership with Oregon State University, state lands officials said.
State lands officials said they, in partnership with OSU, are working to transform the Elliott State Forest into a publicly-owned state research forest where researchers and tribal partners will explore forestry’s role in addressing the impacts of climate change, restoration of habitats and endangered species, and advancing responsible management practices.