Former Port of Portland assistant Chief of Police hired as Cottage Grove Police Chief

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – After over 10 months without an official Chief of Police, Cottage Grove hired Cory Chase, the assistant Chief of Police for the Port of Portland, to the position.

Chase will take on the position following the resignation of former chief Scott Shepherd, who was put on administrative leave in July 2022 after an investigation into alleged misconduct by him and former captain Conrad Gagner began.

Chase said one of his priorities is rebuilding the community’s trust in the police.

“The one thing I want to stress is that I’m not going to dwell on it and the Cottage Grove Police Department isn’t going to dwell on those things,” Chase said. “We’re going to be moving forward and have a vision for the future because there are some great people in place there in Cottage Grove right now, and I’ve had the opportunity to meet some of the staff through this process, and we’re just going to have this growth mindset and we’re going to look for ways to improve.”

Cottage Grove resident Jaxon Simmons said the city needs someone who has meaningful intentions and is willing to listen.

“I just want a new Chief of Police that isn’t acting on his own accord and is focused on helping the people of Cottage Grove to stay safe,” Simmons said.

Residents say there are a lot of things in Cottage Grove that need to be addressed, including unmanaged homeless camps and mental health treatment and support.

“There seems like there’s a big influx of people who need more support,” Simmons said.

Cottage Grove citizens said there has been a lot of respect lost from the community and Chase said he plans on coming into the position with an open mind by moving down, getting acclimated, seeing what needs to be addressed, and showing the community that he is there to help.

“I think a big part of rebuilding that trust is being there, showing our faces around the community, interacting with folks, not just in a law-enforcement capacity, but in a true community-policing fashion,” Chase said. “We’re going to be out and about just there to be a part of the community to help folks in the community and also be there when they need us and build that trust so they know if they call and they need our services we’re going to be there to help them.”

Chase will take over the position on September 11, 2023.