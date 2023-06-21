Former Roseburg VA officer sentenced to federal prison for child porn charges

EUGENE, Ore. – A former police officer for the Veteran’s Administration is facing more than a decade in federal prison after being convicted of transportation of child pornography, according to court officials.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Robert Wayne Roady, 50, of Roseburg, was a Veteran’s Administration police officer when in October 2020, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office heard a report that Roady had repeatedly placed hidden cameras in sensitive locations. Authorities said these cameras were specifically placed to capture sexually explicit photos and videos of minors. Officials said the DCSO opened an investigation into Roady’s conduct, and Roady eventually admitted to hiding the cameras.
On November 5, 2020, Roady was indicted and charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and on March 1, 2023, Roady pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted transportation of child pornography. The Attorney’s Office said Roady was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison as well as 10 years of probation to follow his release.