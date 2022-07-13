Former sex worker wins $1.7 million in lawsuit against SWOCC

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A former nursing student at Southwestern Oregon Community College is getting $1.7 million after winning a years-long lawsuit against the college.
The lawsuit claims Nicole Gililland was discriminated against during her studies because of her previous work as a sex worker. According to court records, the lawsuit alleged that SWOCC violated Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school that receives federal funding. Court documents say professors changed Gililland’s grades, required her to do extra work, imposed unreasonably harsh punishments against her, and harassed her.
Court documents show staff members tried to get Gililland removed from the college by giving her shorter deadlines and more coursework than other students. The jury ultimately rejected the claim that SWOCC had violated Title IX, but deemed the college had violated its non-discrimination policy, education records policy and its policy on harassment, breaching a contract with a tuition-paying student. The jury awarded Gililland about $1.7 million in damages.