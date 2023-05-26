Former Thurston High School teacher resentenced for sexual abuse of student

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A former Thurston High School teacher who was sentenced to prison time back in 2021 for sexually abusing a minor will stay in prison, a judge ruled after the case was appealed.
Lisa DeFluri was arrested in December 2020 on charges of second-degree sexual abuse. Court documents show that DeFluri, who coached Thurston High School’s girls’ basketball team and taught some classes at the school, was charged with sexually abusing a then-16-year-old girl. Thurston High School fired DeFluri shortly after she was arraigned. In May of 2021, a judge sentenced Defluri to a total of seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to 11 charges of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
An Oregon appellate court sent the case back to the trial court, and three of the convictions were merged into one. Court documents show that DeFluri’s defense, arguing to change her sentence to 2.5 years in prison with 5 years of post-prison probation, said the crimes had been committed while DeFluri was emotionally distressed and mentally unwell, and that DeFluri had taken significant steps to improve her mental health and avoid future contact with the victim. The prosecution said none of that changed the circumstances of DeFluri’s original sentencing, and that the victim and their family were still being negatively impacted by the case.
On May 25, 2023, a judge sentenced Defluri to continue the same sentence she had previously received: just over seven years in prison, with three years of post-prison probation.