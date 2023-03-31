Former Willamette Country Music Concerts president gets one year in prison for fraud

EUGENE, Ore. -- Anne Hankins, the former president and minority owner of Willamette Country Music Concerts, was sentenced to just over a year in federal prison on Thursday.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon, Hankins deceived her business associates and stole money from them back in 2018. Hankins allegedly altered bank statements and false financial summaries to make it look like WCMC had over a million dollars in its bank account, when in fact it had about $16,000 available. With this false valuation, Hankins was able to sell her stake in the company for about $1.5 million and used the proceeds to pay off restitution orders from a previous bank fraud conviction in 2001, according to attorneys.
Hankins was arrested in 2021. Hankins pleaded guilty to wire fraud back in September 2022. On March 30, 2023, Hankins was sentenced in the U.S. Federal Court of Eugene to one year and one day in federal prison, after which she will serve three years of probation.