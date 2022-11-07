Formerly homeless veteran has advice for those looking to get off the streets

 Skip to main content
EUGENE, Ore. -- A formerly homeless veteran is sharing how he was able to get off the streets, so he can help others who are like him. 

Ken Trussell served in the Cold War as a nuclear propulsion engineer in the Navy.

Courtesy: Ken Trussell

He moved to Eugene from California back in 2015, after his apartment burned down.

"My best friend from elementary school in Redding, California had moved up here 20 years prior to me even knowing about it, invited me up. He had just lost his wife to cancer, he was very depressed, I was very homeless. So, it worked out that I was able to basically stay alive and he could provide me with housing," Trussell said. 

After living with his friend, he found another place to live for three years. But after that, he was homeless again. That's when he had to ask for help.

Ken Trussell moved to Eugene from California back in 2015.

"From being well-to-do to not having nothing, is about the most humiliating thing that you can endure," he said. 

He first reached out to Saint Vincent De Paul, which has many programs available for vets, including those who are homeless. One of the programs they offer is Supportive Services for Veteran Families, or SSVF. 

Trussell served in the Navy.

"Around 2010, 2011 there was a lot of unhoused Iraq and Afghanistan vets, and Vietnam vets on the street... So, every year since 2011, Saint Vincent De Paul has applied and awarded an SSVF grant," said Zach Goodenough, the SSVF program director. "Our three eligibility criteria are income, they have to be less than 50% area needing income, for Lane County, they have to be a veteran... And then the third eligibility criteria is HUD's definition of literally homeless or about to be homeless."

Trussell also worked with Homes for Good. 

"In partnership with the VA, homes for good administers, they're referred to as VASH vouchers, and those are tenant based vouchers that are specific to homeless veterans in our community," said Beth Ochs, the rental assistance division director. "The first step is you're going to be working with the VA, so the VA team within Eugene has different outreach teams that work with different homeless veterans within the community."

From there, a veteran or a veteran's family goes through the steps of getting all the right documents and rental assistance. 

Trussell said he doesn't want people to be discouraged from what can be a lengthy process of finding paperwork, and going through the motions of getting off the streets. 

Fairfield Village Apartments

He said while it did take him some time to get his apartment at Fairfield Village Apartments, he's happily lived there for four years. 

"I want people to understand that there's light in a tunnel that you might not think has light at the end," Trussell said. "There's always hope, there's always a phone, there's always something you can do except beg."

For more information on what Saint Vincent and Homes for Good can offer, you can go to their websites. 

 

Tags

