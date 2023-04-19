Four DUII arrests made over five days, BCSO officials say

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies recently made four arrests that included charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants in a five-day stretch, according to authorities.

BCSO listed the series of arrests on their Facebook page on April 18.

On Thursday, April 13, deputies arrested Cassidy Lynn Ling-Scott, 22, of Sisters for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Reckless Driving, according to BCSO officials.

Two arrests were made on Saturday, April 15, according to the BSCO. Travis Fidel Banks, 59, of Corvallis was arrested for drug DUII, and Quentin Alton Daigle, 20, of Corvallis, was arrested for drug DUII and reckless driving, deputies said.

On April 17, BCSO officials arrested Bo Dale Monroe, 21, of Monroe for drug DUII, violation of a restraining order, misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless driving and eluding the police by vehicle. Monroe is facing multiple charges from multiple alleged crimes, including one where he allegedly stole a "tiny house" from Junction City earlier this year.

BCSO authorities said that those arrested and charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Last week, BCSO deputies said they responded to a single-vehicle traffic fatality on Highway 99 West north of Monroe on the afternoon of April 13 that claimed the life of a 62-year-old Junction City man. Authorities said their investigation revealed the driver’s blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit and that alcohol was believed a factor in the crash.

Benton County Sheriff Van Arsdall announced last month the department’s Enough is Enough campaign. BCSO received Oregon Department of Transportation grant funding to increase patrols targeting dangerous driving behaviors, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.