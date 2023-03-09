Four families displaced after two-alarm apartment fire

ALBANY, Ore. -- Four families are without homes after a fire decimated an apartment building Wednesday, the Albany Fire Department said.
AFD said they were sent out to a two-story residential fire at the Willow Glen Apartment complex at about 4:39 p.m. on March 8. Firefighters said that once they arrived, they spotted serious smoke and fire showing from one building. AFD said all eight apartments in that building were safely evacuated as they got to work putting out the fire.
AFD said Queen Avenue was shut down by Albany police while they got to work on putting out the fire on the south and east sides of the structure. Firefighters said both floors of the complex were affected, but crews were able to keep the fire from spreading through the attic, saving four apartments on the north side of the building.
AFD said the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire at some point, bringing in fire crews from Lebanon Fire District and Scio Rural Fire District. In the end, about 30 firefighters were on the scene to fight the fire, AFD said. Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control after 11 minutes, and they put the fire out after over an hour of grueling work.
AFD said their investigation led them to believe the fire started on an exterior deck. However, structural instability from fire damage was so great that they were unable to determine an exact cause.
AFD said one occupant was evaluated at the scene for smoke exposure, but did not need to be taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured. All residents had renters’ insurance. AFD said the Albany Firefighters Community Assistance Fund was able to help one displaced resident with housing for two nights and financially support another family who escaped without winter clothing.