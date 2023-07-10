Four injured after being struck by car during Sweet Home car cruise event

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Sweet Home police officials said that multiple people were injured after being struck by a vehicle during a car cruise event on Saturday evening.
The Sweet Home Police Department said that fire, police, and sheriff’s officials responded at about 8:08 p.m. on July 7 to a motor vehicle crash involving several spectators struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette in the ‘burnout’ area at the Cut the Gut car cruise event on Tamarack Street. Police said that there were four people injured in the incident, of which three were transported by ambulance to Lebanon Community Hospital. A four-year-old girl was among those transported, police officials said.
Police said that the driver of the car involved in the incident is cooperating with police and there were no signs of driver impairment. Several witnesses provided statements and video to police officials, authorities said. Police said that while the incident is not believed to be a criminal case, it is still under investigation.
Anyone who would like to submit a video or give a statement on the incident can do so via e-mail or by calling Officer Tyler Robinson at 541-367-5181.