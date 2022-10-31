 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 16 to 21 ft at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...S wind 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt in the afternoon and
persisting through this evening.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Four seriously injured after morning head-on collision on Highway 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Four people including two children are in the hospital after a head-on collision on Highway 20 Monday morning, Oregon State Police reported.

OSP said troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 40 at about 5:35 a.m. on October 31. They said they arrived to find an eastbound Hyundai, operated by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, had crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with a Honda, operated by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany. OSP said Dominguez and Miller were airlifted to a nearby hospital for their injuries. They also said that two children in Miller’s car, a four-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for their injuries.

OSP said that impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. Traffic on Highway 20 was slowed for some time as OSP investigated the collision.

Tags

