Free AC units available for those who are at high risk

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Relief is coming to those who are at high risk under extreme heat conditions. The Oregon Health Authority is partnering with local insurance companies to distribute free portable air conditioners for those who qualify.
Erin Fair Taylor with PacificSource said they've distributed close to 90 free portable AC units.
"We are distributing more every day," Fair Taylor said.
She said in order to receive one, a recipient has to be at high risk, enroll with the Oregon Health Plan and connect with their coordinated care organization.
"Certain conditions like congestive heart failure and others that make people particularly vulnerable when the temperatures rise," Fair Taylor said.
If you're in Lane County, all you have to do is contact their department at 541-330-2507. Or you can call the Oregon Health Authority.
"We may need to connect with your doctor or health care provider to discuss your specific needs, to make sure you are eligible," Fair Taylor said.
With temperatures inching above 90 degrees and approaching 100, Fair Taylor hopes to bring awareness to this option, so people in need stay safe.
"We know that having cool air for people with particular vulnerabilities or health conditions can make a real impact, can keep them out of the hospital or even perhaps save their lives," Fair Taylor said. "That's the reason why we want to make sure that this is a health intervention."
Fair Taylor said they're buying an average of five units per day, spending about $400 on each one.
"We're working with normal retail distribution outlets, like Home Depot and Amazon, to acquire air conditioners, and we work with each individual to figure out what might work best," Fair Taylor said.
She said the units typically arrive within a few days after placing the order.
"We have had some instances where the air conditioners were available the same or next day," Fair Taylor said. "But because we are using the same retail channel like everyone else, it depends on when their distribution is available."
Eugene resident Eileen Fonseca has experienced this process firsthand, as she helped a friend in need get a free AC.
'I'm tickled pink for her. She has health issues, and it's just not good for people to be in a house that's 110 degrees," Fonseca said. "She called me frantic because she was burning up in her house. She said she saw people getting free AC units and asked me, 'how do I get one?'"
Fonseca decided to take matters into her own hands. After doing some research, she came across PacificSource.
"PacificSource then called me back. I ended up getting hooked up with a wonderful case manager. She followed the whole thing from beginning to end, even until after she got her AC unit," Fonseca said.
Fonseca said she wants the community to know this is not a scam.
"I know there is a lot of talk that nothing is free and it's a scam, but it's not. It's totally legit," Fonseca said.