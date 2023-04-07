Free bicycles to be given away at April 8 bicycle donation drive

EUGENE, Ore. – A donation drive set for Saturday, April 8, will collect bicycles that will be refurbished and given away to children in need in June, event organizers said.
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., on April 8 donors can drop off bicycles at all four Market of Choice locations in Eugene and at the Bob Keefer Center in Springfield for the Free Bikes 4 Kidz bicycle donation drive.
Since launching in 2018, the Eugene-Springfield chapter of the national organization has received nearly 200 bikes to clean up and give new life.
Last year’s donation drive collected 400 bikes and gave away 300, and organizers hope this year to collect 500 to 700 bikes.
Along with the bikes, kids will also get a free brand-new helmet, a lock, a light and may decorate the bikes however they want.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz works with such organizations as Safe Routes to School, Catholic Community School, Looking Glass, local school districts and many others, organizers said. The organization helps kids from 2 to 18 years.
The group occasionally gets bikes that aren’t repairable. In these cases, they give them away to organizations like the Eugene Mission, which has programs for clients to learn how to repair bicycles, event organizers said.
The program is an overall community win, as it helps kids, helps charitable organizations, and keeps bikes out of the landfill, organizers said.
For additional information, visit the Free Bikes 4 Kidz Eugene-Springfield Facebook page.