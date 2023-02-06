 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
6 to 11 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 10 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Free film centers around social media addiction for 4J Eugene School District parents

  • Updated
  • 0
4J Eugene School District Education Center

The 4J Eugene School District offers a free documentary which focuses on Social Media Addiction. 

EUGENE, Ore- The 4J Eugene School District is offering parents and staff access to an independent film called “Like” which shines light on the hidden dangers of social media addiction.

The documentary looks at the technology behind popular social media platforms. It aims to look into why social media is so powerful, and what can be done about it.

Prevention Services Administrator for the 4J School District Kerry Frazee says it's important for her school district to offer informative media options to the parents of their community.

''Like" fliers

The independent film "Like" details the reasoning behind social media addiction in teens and young adults. 

“I know as a parent it can feel isolating not knowing the right answer when you’re talking to your kids about social media,” Frazee said. “Also with researchers and scientists that are explaining the why and the how we can set boundaries it feels as a parent and as an educator I can walk away feeling empowered to have these conversations.

The district has already offered screenings for other important district discussions, all centered around the students' needs. Frazee says that the screenings last for a week and are viewable to anyone with with an email connection to the district.

“The real design behind it is that we can have parents and family members watch alongside with their students and then facilitate discussions on topic of areas that are concerning them in the moment," Frazee said.

Until February 13, 2023, “Like” will be available for viewing throughout the 4J Eugene School District. 

