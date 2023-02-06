Free film centers around social media addiction for 4J Eugene School District parents

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&