Free film centers around social media addiction for 4J Eugene School District parents

EUGENE, Ore- The 4J Eugene School District is offering parents and staff access to an independent film called “Like” which shines light on the hidden dangers of social media addiction.
The documentary looks at the technology behind popular social media platforms. It aims to look into why social media is so powerful, and what can be done about it.
Prevention Services Administrator for the 4J School District Kerry Frazee says it's important for her school district to offer informative media options to the parents of their community.
“I know as a parent it can feel isolating not knowing the right answer when you’re talking to your kids about social media,” Frazee said. “Also with researchers and scientists that are explaining the why and the how we can set boundaries it feels as a parent and as an educator I can walk away feeling empowered to have these conversations.
The district has already offered screenings for other important district discussions, all centered around the students' needs. Frazee says that the screenings last for a week and are viewable to anyone with with an email connection to the district.
“The real design behind it is that we can have parents and family members watch alongside with their students and then facilitate discussions on topic of areas that are concerning them in the moment," Frazee said.
Until February 13, 2023, “Like” will be available for viewing throughout the 4J Eugene School District.