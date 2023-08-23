Free meals will continue for all 4J students for 2023-2024 school year

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene School District 4J said that free meals will be available to all students during the 2023-2024 school year, regardless of their families’ income level.
There are no income requirements and students do not need to sign up for free breakfasts and lunches that will be available every school day, the school district said. District officials said that new menus are currently in development by the district’s three certified chefs and nutrition services department.
The district said that its menu includes vegetarian and gluten-free options and uses locally-sourced foods where possible. Unlimited fruits and vegetables are offered with every regular school meal as well, school district officials said.
Eugene School District 4J officials said that families who qualify for free meals (total family income up to $90,000 per year for a family of four) or receive other benefits such as Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) are encouraged to fill out the state’s confidential free meal application. Approved applications can provide families with more savings and can additionally save the school district up to $1,309 per student, according to the district.
School district officials said that there is a direct connection between students’ nutrition and their academic performance and behavior. The free lunches are funded through the district’s general fund, officials said.
More details can be found on the Eugene School District 4J website.