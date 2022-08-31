Free "Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs for Lane County residents

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If you have speedy drivers in your neighborhood and would like to remind them to slow down,"Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs are now available for free.
Lane County residents can get their hands on one of these for free.
Kelsey Moore, the Transportation Option Specialist for Springfield, said these signs are all part of a bid to increase neighborhood safety.
"If you have a street where you'd like to remind your neighbors and drivers passing through to slow down and drive a safe speed, these are excellent signs to put out," Moore said.
The signs were created in response to the death of Irene Ferguson, who was hit by a car while walking on Beaver Street and Hunsaker Lane in Eugene back in 2019.
All you have to do is head over to the Development and Public Works Counter, located in the southeast wing of Springfield City Hall. Or you can request one on Safe Lane Coalition's website.
This is exactly what Eugene resident Jane Rittenhouse did.
"I emailed, and they were really quick to respond. They asked how many I needed and where I lived. I put one on the opposite side of the street and along my sidewalk because people treat this like a thoroughfare, and it's our neighborhood," Rittenhouse said.
Rittenhouse lives near 24th Avenue and Amazon Parkway, and said she put the signs out about two weeks ago and has already seen some improvement.