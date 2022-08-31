 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Free "Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs for Lane County residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Slow down neighbors ahead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- If you have speedy drivers in your neighborhood and would like to remind them to slow down,"Slow Down, neighbors ahead" signs are now available for free.

Lane County residents can get their hands on one of these for free.

Kelsey Moore, the Transportation Option Specialist for Springfield, said these signs are all part of a bid to increase neighborhood safety.

"If you have a street where you'd like to remind your neighbors and drivers passing through to slow down and drive a safe speed, these are excellent signs to put out," Moore said.

The signs were created in response to the death of Irene Ferguson, who was hit by a car while walking on Beaver Street and Hunsaker Lane in Eugene back in 2019.

All you have to do is head over to the Development and Public Works Counter, located in the southeast wing of Springfield City Hall. Or you can request one on Safe Lane Coalition's website.

This is exactly what Eugene resident Jane Rittenhouse did.

"I emailed, and they were really quick to respond. They asked how many I needed and where I lived. I put one on the opposite side of the street and along my sidewalk because people treat this like a thoroughfare, and it's our neighborhood," Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse lives near 24th Avenue and Amazon Parkway, and said she put the signs out about two weeks ago and has already seen some improvement.

