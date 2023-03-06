Freshly-certified K-9 team tracks down suspected stalker

SAGINAW, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 team, and they helped nab a stalking suspect last week.
According to the LCSO, on March 1 just prior to 6 p.m., Deputy Luke Thomas and his K-9 partner, Bruno, helped Springfield police with a search at the Gettings Creek Rest Area on Interstate 5. The LCSO said a 48-year-old man suspected of stalking and telephonic harassment ran away from his car ad disappeared somewhere near the rest area. According to the LCSO, Bruno tracked the suspect’s scent past the rest area buildings, over a fence, and onto a trail through thick brush, eventually finding him hiding in thick blackberry bushes.
The LCSO said the suspect was arrested without further incident. Deputy Thomas and Bruno are the newest K-9 team at the LCSO, and the office said they were certified and officially began working together at the beginning of February.